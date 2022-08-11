Schools, Libraries Seek More Time On FCC Subsidy Deadline

By Christopher Cole (August 11, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A coalition of "anchor" institutions including schools and libraries urged the Federal Communications Commission to push back a key deadline to provide certain telecom services that receive federal support due to severe supply chain issues. The Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband, or SHLB, Coalition requested Wednesday that the FCC extend the E-rate delivery deadline for nonrecurring services approved in fiscal years 2021 and 2020 because of the concerns. E-rate is a program under the FCC's Universal Service Fund that helps qualifying institutions pay for services such as internet connectivity. Nonrecurring services cover items such as equipment purchases. According to the SHLB,...

