Gorton's May Sink Frozen Fish Labeling Suit, Judge Hints

By Chris Villani (August 11, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Gorton's Inc. may be able to avoid a suit claiming it misleadingly labeled its tilapia as "sustainably sourced" if its customers cannot show that it uses fish from substandard Chinese fish farms, a federal judge hinted Thursday. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris wrestled with the definition of sustainably sourced during a virtual hearing over Gorton's motion to toss the suit. The consumers say Gorton's claim of using sustainably sourced fish is undercut by the fact that a large portion of the product comes from substandard farms in China. But Judge Saris said she was not sure that the product could...

