HP, Agilent Seek To Block Stanford Univ. $3M Superfund Deal

By Gina Kim (August 11, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- HP and Agilent Technologies on Wednesday asked a California federal judge not to approve a $3 million deal between Stanford University and Nokia in a chemical pollution Superfund suit, arguing that the deal would interfere with their chance to pursue their own contribution claims against Nokia in the future. In a 20-page opposition to Stanford University's July 27 motion for determination of good faith settlement, HP and Agilent urged U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria to not bless the $3 million deal, arguing that the university never had any claims against Nokia in the first place. Nokia hasn't been a defendant in...

