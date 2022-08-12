LA Dispensary, Cannabis Co. Spar Over Injunction Bid

By Mike Curley (August 12, 2022, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles cannabis store and cannabis product company Dr. Greenthumb Inc. are clashing over whether a state court should grant an injunction to preserve a licensing agreement between them, with the store saying that Dr. Greenthumb was in breach of that agreement, while Dr. Greenthumb argues there's no evidence of such a breach. After Dr. Greenthumb filed its bid for an injunction requiring LAHC to keep its products on the shelves, LAHC and its CEO Sevan Derohanian filed a response brief Tuesday, arguing that they have been operating within the terms of the licensing agreement with Dr. Greenthumb — a...

