NY Adviser And Firm Avoid Full $1.9M Fine In SEC Case

By Khadrice Rollins (August 11, 2022, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A federal judge fined a New York investment adviser and his firm a total of $567,500 Thursday for hiding his father's industry ban, stopping short of issuing $1.9 million in fines requested by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss agreed in part with the SEC's suggested post-trial remedies, granting a permanent injunction barring Gregory M. Grenda and Grenda Group LLC from violating specific sections of the Investment Advisers Act and agreeing to third-tier civil penalties in accordance with the act. The judge also hit Gregory Grenda with $167,500 in total fines and penalized the firm $400,000,...

