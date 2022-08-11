Aimco, APFC To Pump Up To $1B Into Multifamily Projects

By Charlie Innis (August 11, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Apartment Investment and Management Co., also known as Aimco, and Alaska Permanent Fund Corp., or APFC, announced a plan on Thursday to invest up to $1 billion into future multifamily developments in the U.S. as part of a joint-venture agreement. Denver-based real estate investment trust Aimco and APFC, Alaska's state-level sovereign wealth fund, will funnel up to $1 billion into building multifamily projects that are led by the REIT, according to the statement. Aimco's development pipeline could potentially make way for building over 15 million square feet of residential projects, primarily in the South Florida, Washington, D.C., and Denver metro area...

