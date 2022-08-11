Ex-Wells Fargo Risk Exec Joins Texas Capital Bank

By Al Barbarino (August 11, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- An ex-risk management executive with big investment banks including Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase & Co. has joined Texas Capital Bank as its chief compliance officer, according to an announcement Thursday. Vivek Misra previously held senior compliance, operational and enterprise risk positions at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup. He most recently spent eight years as a senior director of corporate risk at Wells Fargo, his LinkedIn profile shows. "I look forward with eagerness to contributing to the execution of Texas Capital Bank's strategy, specifically as the firm continues on the path of implementation of a best-in-class enterprise risk management framework,"...

