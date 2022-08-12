Investors Sue Pharma Co. In Chancery Over Diabetes Drug

By Leslie A. Pappas (August 12, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of Provention Bio Inc. filed a derivative suit against the company's officers and directors in Delaware's Chancery Court for damages surrounding the alleged hype of a type 1 diabetes drug that failed to gain regulatory approval as promised. The New Jersey-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company conflated the drug it was trying to commercialize, teplizumab, with a different version that did well in a 2011 study but wasn't sufficiently comparable, shareholder Michele Rosati claimed in a complaint filed Thursday. Yet company leaders pushed the company to "repeatedly and publicly tout an impossible commercialization timeline for teplizumab, all while concealing the true...

