NYC Boutique Says Liberty Mutual Owes For Smoke Damage

By Alex Schuman (August 12, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A clothing store told a New York federal court on Thursday that Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. is in breach of contract after the insurer refused to cover property allegedly damaged by smoke at its Brooklyn warehouse.

Absolute Angel Inc. said in an amended complaint that it suffered a $1.5 million loss when a fire from an adjacent building caused smoke to damage equipment, inventory and raw materials stored at its warehouse in March 2021.

Smoke from a fire at an adjacent building fills Absolute Angel Inc.'s warehouse in Brooklyn. The clothing store is suing Liberty Mutual in New York federal court...

