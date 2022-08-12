NYC Boutique Says Liberty Mutual Owes For Smoke Damage

By Alex Schuman (August 12, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A clothing store told a New York federal court on Thursday that Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. is in breach of contract after the insurer refused to cover property allegedly damaged by smoke at its Brooklyn warehouse. Absolute Angel Inc. said in an amended complaint that it suffered a $1.5 million loss when a fire from an adjacent building caused smoke to damage equipment, inventory and raw materials stored at its warehouse in March 2021. Smoke from a fire at an adjacent building fills Absolute Angel Inc.'s warehouse in Brooklyn. The clothing store is suing Liberty Mutual in New York federal court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS