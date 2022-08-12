Fed. Circ. Backs 0% Margin For Hyundai Transformers

By Rae Ann Varona (August 12, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has affirmed a trade court decision to zero out anti-dumping duties on transformers made by South Korea's Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems, saying a mistake Hyundai made in its dumping investigation didn't warrant the 61% rate initially imposed. The U.S. Court of International Trade had accepted the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to bring the duty rate down from 60.81%, a decision the agency made after the CIT twice told it to look again at whether Hyundai deserved to have adverse facts available used against it when Commerce calculated its duties. Speaking on behalf of a three-judge panel,...

