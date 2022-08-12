Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Seagen Eyes $12M In Atty Fees On Top Of $42M Daiichi Verdict

By Jasmin Jackson (August 12, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Morrison Foerster-led Seagen has urged U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap to award it up to $12 million in attorney fees after a jury determined rival Daiichi Sankyo owed it $41 million for infringing a patent on breast cancer drug Adcetris, arguing that its competitor deliberately obstructed discovery.

Seagen Inc. asked Judge Gilstrap in a Thursday motion to declare its patent suit against Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. exceptional and grant its bid for "reasonably accrued" attorney fees. It alleged that Daiichi Sankyo "tried to hide evidence" that its competing drug Enhertu violated Seagen's claimed invention.

According to Seagen, the legal bill would...

