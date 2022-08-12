Inflation Reduction Act Loan Funds Will Aid Energy Innovation

By Mark Riedy, John Loving and Stephen Anstey (August 12, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- On July 27, Sen. Joe Manchin, D.-W.Va., and Sen. Chuck Schumer, D.-N.Y., announced new draft reconciliation legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act. The act provides $433 billion in total investments, with $369 billion for energy security and climate change, as well as $64 billion for an Affordable Care Act extension.[1] Of the $369 billion for energy security and climate change, which supports various tax incentives, programs and other initiatives, the Inflation Reduction Act provides approximately $70 billion in new funds to the U.S. Department of Energy's Loan Program Office. The DOE's LPO provides loan guarantees to "help deploy innovative clean...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS