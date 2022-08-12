Ga. Judicial Watchdog Drops Case Over Ex-Judge's Threats

By Kelcey Caulder (August 12, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission has dropped an ethics case against a former county magistrate court judge who resigned after threatening a man over claims of vegetable theft, after he agreed not to try to return to the bench. In a report filed Thursday in the Supreme Court of Georgia, the JQC formally disposed of its case against former Tattnall County Chief Magistrate Judge James E. "Eddie" Anderson, 70, who resigned a day after he was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on one count of making a terroristic threat and another of violating his oath as a public officer....

