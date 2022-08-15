Peru Claims Win Over US Oil Investor In $97M Corruption Row

By Caleb Symons (August 15, 2022, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Peru has claimed a favorable ruling in its arbitration fight against an American businessman who accused the South American nation of taking bribes in exchange for oil-drilling rights, saying that arbitrators in The Hague found they do not have jurisdiction over the matter. In a press release, the Peruvian government said last week that a majority of the three-person Permanent Court of Arbitration panel issued a decision on Aug. 5 that rejected the corruption claims brought by Bacilio Amorrortu, a refugee who fled Peru more than 20 years ago because of political persecution. Arbitrators found that Amorrortu, who initiated the case...

