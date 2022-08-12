NYC Council Passes Package Addressing Pregnancy Bias

By Abby Wargo (August 12, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The New York City Council passed a legislative package to expand maternal health care services in the city and address systemic disparities in care for people of color, including a bill to educate the public on the discrimination pregnant people face and workplace accommodations available for them. The council passed a series of seven bills Thursday that aim to reform different aspects of the city's maternal health care system, including providing public education on maternal and sexual health, doula training and referrals to free and low-cost pregnancy and sexual health services. The package is needed, according to the bills' sponsors, to...

