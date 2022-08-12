Michael Jackson's Estate, Sony Music Settle Fake Vocals Suit

By Lauren Berg (August 12, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Michael Jackson's estate and Sony Music have settled claims they violated consumer protection laws by touting a posthumous album as the King of Pop's, despite featuring a sound-alike vocalist, just months after arguing the case before the California Supreme Court. The singer's estate and Sony filed a notice of settlement with the state's high court on Wednesday, indicating they have reached an agreement to resolve plaintiff Vera Serova's claims that an "imposter" recorded vocals for three tracks on the 2010 album "Michael" and that the defendants violated consumer protection laws by touting the tracks' authenticity. In a joint statement Friday, Jackson's...

