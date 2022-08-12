2nd Circ. Upholds $25M Award To Exxon, Axes Some Interest

By Hope Patti (August 12, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A district court correctly sent a pollution coverage dispute between ExxonMobil and its insurer to arbitration but wrongly awarded the energy company pre-arbitral award interest beyond the policy's $25 million liability limits, a Second Circuit panel said in a published opinion Friday. The panel also upheld a district court's denial of TIG Insurance Co.'s motion to vacate the entry of ExxonMobil Oil Corp.'s $25 million arbitration award by a judge who belatedly realized he held stock in Exxon's parent company when he was presiding over the case. The dispute between Exxon and TIG emerged in 2016, when the insurer sued to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS