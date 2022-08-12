2nd Circ. Backs MTA's Win In Deaf Applicant's Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (August 12, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday upheld the New York City bus system's defeat of a suit alleging it failed to provide a sign language interpreter to a deaf job applicant, saying the transit authority wasn't legally required to do so because he wasn't qualified for the position he wanted. In a 38-page unanimous decision, a three-judge panel rejected Ike Williams' argument that he was qualified to take the preemployment test regardless of whether he'd be a fit for the MTA Bus Co. assistant stock worker position. The panel said the application instructions for the position made it clear that to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS