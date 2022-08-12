Commerce Adds 4 Emerging Technologies To Control List

By Jennifer Doherty (August 12, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The Bureau of Industry and Security, part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, announced a new rule Friday limiting exports of four emerging technologies it called "essential to the national security of the United States," including two semiconductor substrates, integrated circuit design software and pressure gain combustion technology. Each of the four qualifies as "emerging and foundational technologies" under the Export Control Reform Act of 2018, according to the bureau. Using its jurisdiction under the statute, the BIS intends to add the four items to the Commerce Control List, a part of the federal Export Administration Regulations. Once listed, the items...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS