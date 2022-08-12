CVS Must Face Insurers In Del. Over Opioid Epidemic Cases

By Elizabeth Daley (August 12, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A Delaware state court Friday denied CVS Health Corp.'s attempt to toss a suit filed by eight insurers looking to avoid defending the drugstore against allegations that it contributed to the opioid epidemic, finding that the insurers had not engaged in forum shopping when they filed the action in the First State. Delaware Superior Court Judge Paul R. Wallace said CVS failed to meet the burden to show it would face "overwhelming hardship" if the suit continued in Delaware, rather than Rhode Island, where CVS filed a parallel action. He added that the pharmacy's allegations of forum shopping against the insurers...

