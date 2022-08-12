Bayer Claims Win In Feud Over $7.8B Crop Seeds Biz Deal

By Caroline Simson (August 12, 2022, 9:17 PM EDT) -- German pharmaceutical and biotechnology giant Bayer did not mislead chemical company BASF about the continuing costs of its crop seeds businesses while the two were hammering out a $7.8 billion sales deal that closed in 2018, an arbitral tribunal has found. Bayer said in a statement on Friday that it "welcomes" the tribunal's dismissal of BASF's claims against it, saying the tribunal confirmed that it "provided adequate information on the cost structure of the seeds businesses acquired by BASF in August 2018 and did not breach any contractual obligations." Representatives for BASF did not immediately respond to a request for comment...

