Cannabis Bill Roundup: Mass. Social Equity Bill Becomes Law

By Sam Reisman (August 12, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A landmark piece of legislation to reform Massachusetts' cannabis laws was approved by the governor, while a New Jersey lawmaker filed a bill eyeing potential future interstate cannabis commerce in the Northeast. Here are the major moves in cannabis and drug reform legislation from the past week. Massachusetts Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, on Thursday signed into law a legislative package designed to bolster social equity in the Bay State's cannabis industry. The state's cannabis regulator, the Cannabis Control Commission, was supportive of the legislation upon its passage by state lawmakers earlier this month, saying the bill marked a series...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS