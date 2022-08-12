Mars Hit With Another Suit Alleging Toxins In Skittles

By Dorothy Atkins (August 12, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A consumer has hit Mars Inc. with a new proposed class action in Illinois federal court that follows a similar suit pending in California, claiming its popular Skittles fruit-flavored candy is unfit for human consumption because it contains the color food additive titanium dioxide, a purported toxin. In a 30-page complaint filed Thursday, Batavia, Illinois, resident William Mignin III claims Mars has known about the alleged health problems posed by titanium dioxide, called TiO2 — which gives the candy its bright rainbow colors — for years. Mars even announced in February 2016 that it planned to phase out TiO2 in an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS