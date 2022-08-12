DC Circ. Sends Chevron Offshore Oil Rig Fight To 9th Circ.

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (August 12, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel ruled Friday that Chevron Corp. needs to head to the Ninth Circuit with its challenge to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's finding that two of the company's soon-to-be-decommissioned offshore oil platforms are still subject to Clean Air Act regulations. Chevron sued the EPA after the agency flip-flopped on the matter, first telling the company at the end of the Trump administration that the platforms were not subject to the regulations and then reversing course on the question in the beginning of the Biden administration. But a D.C. Circuit panel said it's the wrong court to hear the...

