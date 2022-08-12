DC Circ. Says Racers Didn't Show Emissions Rule Was U-Turn

By Morgan Conley (August 12, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday tossed a challenge to Obama-era greenhouse gas and fuel efficiency standards, ruling a group of car racing enthusiasts and suppliers failed to show the EPA made a policy U-turn or that updated standards caused them harm. In a unanimous opinion, the D.C. Circuit dismissed a petition for review lodged by Racing Enthusiasts and Suppliers Coalition. The group argued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency pulled the rug out from under their industry when it said the Clean Air Act prohibits tampering with emissions controls on motor vehicles and that while cars made for competition purposes are excluded...

