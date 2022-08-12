Appalachia Opioid Charges Dropped After High Court Ruling

By Elliot Weld (August 12, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has dropped its charges against the remaining defendants in a case accusing a defunct drug distributor, two of its executives and two pharmacists of colluding to flood small towns in Appalachia with highly addictive painkillers, after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling made such cases harder to prove. U.S. District Judge Matthew W. McFarland of the Southern District of Ohio granted on Thursday the government's unopposed motion to dismiss charges against drug distributor Miami-Luken and pharmacists Devonna Miller-West and Samuel R. Ballengee, as well as Miami-Luken President Anthony Rattini, who died last year. Another former Miami-Luken executive,...

