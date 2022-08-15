CIT Backs Feds On Exhaust Sensor Classification

By Rae Ann Varona (August 15, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade sided Friday with the federal government's tariff classification of nitrous oxide sensor probes over one endorsed by Continental Automotive Systems Inc. after finding that the instrument conducted a "chemical analysis" of the gas. Continental had urged in its motion for summary judgment for the court to rule that the sensor probes, which determine the concentration of nitrous oxide in exhaust gases of passenger vehicles and trucks, should enter the U.S. free of charge as an "instrument and apparatus for measuring or checking" the flow, level and other variables of liquids or gases like nitrous oxide...

