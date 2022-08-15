Colo. Hydroponics Co. Promotes Atty To General Counsel

By Daniel Ducassi (August 15, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Colorado hydroponics chain GrowGeneration has elevated its in-house counsel to the company's executive leadership team after less than a year on the job. The company on Friday named attorney Stephen Kozey as its first general counsel, after serving as vice president of legal for the firm. GrowGeneration, based in suburban Denver, sells hydroponics equipment and supplies at 62 locations in 14 different states. It focuses on commercial cannabis growers. Kozey joined GrowGeneration in October 2021 as vice president of legal, leading acquisition negotiations for the company, helping with contracts and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings as well as coordinating work...

