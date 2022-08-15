Colo. Homeowners Group Sues Insurer Over Storm Coverage

By Alex Schuman (August 15, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A Denver-area homeowners association is accusing General Star Indemnity Co. of refusing to properly cover losses from a hailstorm in 2018, according to a suit removed to Colorado federal court Saturday. The Lakeshore Village Homeowners Association says the insurer didn't provide enough coverage to pay to repair damage the storm caused at the condo complex, according to the suit. Lakeshore's complaint, originally filed in an Arapahoe County court in July, describes a long back-and-forth in which General Star initially denied coverage altogether, but eventually did agree to pay about $760,000. Still, the homeowners association now says the amount the insurer agreed...

