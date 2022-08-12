US Auto Safety Chief To Rejoin California Air Resources Board

By Linda Chiem (August 12, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is leaving the federal auto safety regulator to rejoin the California Air Resources Board in September, stepping down just months after he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate. NHTSA Administrator Steven Cliff has been tapped as the new executive officer for the California Air Resources Board, which regulates emissions and climate-focused initiatives in the Golden State, the board announced Friday. Cliff previously was a deputy executive officer with CARB before he was named acting administrator for NHTSA in early 2021, helping to enforce U.S. vehicle safety standards, manage vehicle recalls, and draft...

