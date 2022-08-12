Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Construction Co. Owner Indicted For $4.4M Tax Fraud

By Chris Villani (August 12, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts construction company owner bilked the federal government out of $4.4 million in tax revenue by operating an "off-the-books" cash payroll, prosecutors announced Friday.

Mauricio Baiense, 55, was indicted for the tax fraud scheme and a separate charge of making a false statement about a fatal workplace accident and arrested Aug. 8. He was released on conditions following a court appearance that day before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer C. Boal during which he pled not guilty.

Baiense was the owner of Contract Framing Builders Inc., a construction business based in Medford, Massachusetts, and was responsible for filing quarterly employment tax...

Government Agencies

