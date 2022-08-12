Change's Data Can't Be Used Anti-Competitively, Judge Told

By Bryan Koenig (August 12, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- An expert witness for UnitedHealth Group and Change Healthcare testified Friday there's no real risk the proposed $13.8 billion deal to buy Change would give a UHG subsidiary a leg up on rival insurers, assailing the U.S. Department of Justice for making overblown predictions about how Change's data could be used to hurt competitors. Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Catherine Tucker said in D.C. federal court that Change's data, gleaned from its role as a clearinghouse connecting insurers and health care providers, is not the only source for data that could theoretically be used to specially tailor UnitedHealthcare offerings over its...

