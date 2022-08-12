3rd Circ. Revives Landowning Ghanaian's Asylum Bid

By Alyssa Aquino (August 12, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit revived a Ghanaian asylum-seeker's application for humanitarian relief, ruling Friday that the Board of Immigration Appeals "defied" the evidence in finding that the death threats the man received were unrelated to his ethnicity. A three-judge panel said the record before the Board of Immigration Appeals was "replete" with evidence supporting Frank Owusu Bimpong's claims that he feared for his life in Ghana as a member of the Ashanti tribe, including Bimpong's own testimony that he was attacked because he owned land significant to the rival Enzema tribe. The BIA was wrong to attribute the death threats to a personal...

