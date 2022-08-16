Late Springsteen Sax Player's Son Owes $55K In TM Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (August 15, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The son of Bruce Springsteen's late saxophonist Clarence A. Clemons must stop using his dad's moniker, "The Big Man," to promote a number of ventures including a cannabis business, a New Jersey federal judge ordered on Monday, but rejected a bid by the trust to secure counsel compensation above $55,000 as "unwise." U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp signed off on a default judgment order against Clarence Anicholas "Nick" Clemons III, whose father was a member of Springsteen's E Street Band, and Big Man's West LLC, which has continued to ignore all filings the Clarence Clemons trustees submitted in the action....

