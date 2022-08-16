NC Judge Closes Book On NBA Star's Dispute With Ex-Agent

By Hayley Fowler (August 16, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- NBA star Zion Williamson's protracted legal battle with his onetime agent ended Tuesday when a North Carolina federal judge awarded Williamson final judgment days after he voluntarily dropped what few claims remained in the contentious dispute. The order reiterated U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Biggs' previous decision to void Williamson's contract with his former agent, Gina Ford, and her marketing agency, Prime Sports Marketing LLC. It also dismissed the basketball star's final claims against Ford and her agency for alleged violations of the North Carolina Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act and fraudulent inducement. Williamson and Ford filed a joint motion...

