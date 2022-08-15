Immigrant Wins Citizenship, Drops Suit Over Process 'Limbo'

By Alyssa Aquino (August 15, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A green card holder who sued the federal government for allegedly sitting on her naturalization paperwork has won approval to become a U.S. citizen, her attorney said Monday, leading to the dismissal of the case. Plaintiff Nikita Kapoor, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the National Archives and Records Administration, which stores noncitizens' immigration files on behalf of USCIS, jointly dismissed the litigation on Friday, two months after Kapoor sued along with her parents to force USCIS to process their naturalization requests ahead of the November midterm elections. Kapoor and her parents, Devinder and Vinita Kapoor, had applied for U.S. citizenship...

