Judge Trims Claims Against Ex-Major In Bid-Rigging Case

By Daniel Wilson (August 15, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has trimmed several fraud claims from a case accusing a former Air Force major of a role in a bid-rigging scheme related to a nearly $1.5 million intelligence contract, saying the government filed them too late. Nine wire fraud claims filed against Kevin Kuciapinski in a superseding indictment were based on alleged behavior more than five years old and were not related to anything presented to a grand jury or alleged in his original indictment, meaning they fell outside the relevant statute of limitations, U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez ruled on Friday. "The government does not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS