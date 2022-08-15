Sig Sauer Must Face Suit Over Alleged Gun Safety Defect

By Emily Field (August 15, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Sig Sauer can't escape a proposed class action alleging that a safety defect in its Model P320 pistol makes it prone to accidental discharges, a Missouri federal judge ruled, finding that the gun owners adequately alleged that a reasonable consumer would be misled by the gunmaker's marketing. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough said on Friday that at this point in the litigation, lead plaintiff Joshua Glasscock had adequately alleged that a reasonable consumer would be misled by Sig Sauer's marketing representations about the quality and testing of the pistol. Glasscock, who is a law enforcement officer, alleges that Sig Sauer's...

