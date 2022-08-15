Roche Freedman, Scott + Scott To Lead Humbl Investor Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (August 15, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP and Roche Freedman LLP will join forces to represent a proposed class of investors in blockchain pay platform Humbl Inc. who claim the company misrepresented aspects of its app's functionality, a federal judge in San Diego has determined. In a Friday filing, U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Battaglia said that the two firms could collaborate to represent lead plaintiffs Matt Pasquinelli and Alfred Miller, who are among six individual investors in Humbl who moved in July to serve as lead plaintiff in the matter. In the order, Judge Battaglia said that the two investors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS