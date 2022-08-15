PrimeBlock And SPAC Agree To Terminate $1.25B Merger

By Elaine Briseño (August 15, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Blank-check company 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and crypto firm Prime Blockchain Inc. have mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement, valued at $1.25 billion, according to a Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A reason for axing the deal was not included in the termination agreement, which became effective on Aug. 12, according to the filing. The companies announced the deal in April and said the merger would allow Prime Blockchain, doing business as PrimeBlock, to advance its blockchain system. PrimeBlock owns and operates data centers and crypto asset-mining operations in North America. Blockchain technology powers...

