Wall Street Giants Deny Insider Trading In Archegos Blowup

By Jessica Corso (August 15, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have rebuffed investor allegations of insider trading made by those who suffered huge losses after last year's collapse of Archegos Capital Management, urging a New York federal judge to dismiss multiple lawsuits pinning shareholder losses on the banks' activities before Archegos' public fall. The banking behemoths are fighting off at least 10 lawsuits by stockholders of blue-chip firms like Viacom, Discovery Inc. and Farfetch Ltd. who allege that Goldman and Morgan Stanley's decision to sell stock in those and other companies days before Archegos' collapse became public constituted "insider trading." In a court document on Friday,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS