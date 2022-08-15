BitGo Threatens Lawsuit As Galaxy Digital Ends $1.2B Merger

By Elise Hansen (August 15, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- BitGo threatened Monday to sue fellow cryptocurrency-focused financial services company Galaxy Digital after Galaxy called off their planned $1.2 billion merger over an allegedly blown deadline. California-headquartered BitGo said it plans to hold Galaxy Digital legally responsible for the deal's termination and ensure that Galaxy pays the $100 million breakup fee in their agreement. New York-headquartered Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. said earlier Monday that it was calling off the acquisition of BitGo and doesn't owe a termination fee. The two companies inked their merger agreement in May 2021. Worth roughly $1.2 billion at the time, the cash-and-stock deal was touted as a way...

