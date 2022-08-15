Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Doctor Asks Full 11th Circ. For Redo In VA Age Bias Suit

By David Minsky (August 15, 2022, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A doctor suing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs over alleged hiring discrimination has asked the Eleventh Circuit to hear his case for the third time, arguing that the full court should find he is allowed to prove his claim using circumstantial evidence.

Dr. Jacques Durr said in a petition for en banc rehearing on Friday that he was barred from using a standard test in discrimination cases to prove that the VA acted improperly against him.

Allowing the appellate court's second decision — which affirmed the VAs win on summary judgment — to stand would prevent juries from considering indirect evidence of discrimination stemming...

