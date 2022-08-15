NC Enviros Defend EPA Drinking Water Advisory At 3rd Circ.

By Hayley Fowler (August 15, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups and North Carolina residents have aligned themselves with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as it defends recent health advisories for so-called forever chemicals challenged by The Chemours Co., telling the Third Circuit the DuPont spinoff has been polluting Cape Fear River for decades. A group of seven environmental justice organizations and five residents of southeastern North Carolina on Friday filed a motion to intervene in Chemours' fight against the EPA's decision to lower the levels at which certain forever chemicals, or PFAS, known as GenX are considered safe in drinking water. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are known...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS