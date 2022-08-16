VW Says Texas MDL Court Denied Key Emissions Discovery

By Madeline Lyskawa (August 16, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen pushed a Texas appellate court to let it depose the state and a former Texas Commission on Environmental Quality executive director, saying a lower court wrongly blocked it from accessing information critical to defending emissions claims related to defeat devices in its diesel cars. Volkswagen Group of America asked the Third Court of Appeals in a petition on Friday to overturn a lower court's order and allow it to depose the Lone Star State and former TCEQ executive director Richard Hyde about the agency's anti-tampering policy and how the policy is enforced. Volkswagen says the information is essential to its...

