Texas Workers Want Hospital Declared Liable For Unpaid OT

By Caleb Drickey (August 15, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Workers for a Texas health care system asked a federal judge to find their employer liable for violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by denying them time-and-a-half overtime compensation. Workers argued in a Friday memorandum that despite Baylor Scott & White Health's assertions that the workers were salaried and overtime-exempt, all evidence indicated that wages corresponded to the number of hours worked and that hourly employees were therefore improperly denied overtime premiums. "It is indisputable that defendants implemented a payroll scheme that paid the plaintiffs only for time periods in which they were clocked in, which resulted in a failure to...

