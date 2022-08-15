Japanese Co. Backs Feds' Lower, Recalculated Steel Tariff

By Rae Ann Varona (August 15, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A Japanese steel corporation urged the U.S. Court of International Trade on Monday to accept a lowered 10.12% tariff rate for its hot-rolled steel, but said issues still remained despite the government having already knocked off 1.58%. Nippon Steel Corp., a leading steel firm in Japan, said it supported the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to bring its initially determined dumping rate of 11.70% down to 10.12%, a decision Commerce made after Nippon Steel contested the department's final results issued after its third administrative review. But while it agreed with Commerce's redetermined tariff, the company said it was still holding on...

