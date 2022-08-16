Gov't Repeats Request To Block Booz Allen-EverWatch Merger

By Kelly Lienhard (August 15, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The federal government has doubled down on its opposition to a proposed $440 million merger between Booz Allen Hamilton and EverWatch, arguing that if the merger were to go through, it would result in a monopoly in the market and harm the United States. The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday evening urged a Maryland federal court to temporarily suspend the merger agreement between the two intelligence technology companies while the suit is ongoing in order to protect competition for a $100 million contract with the National Security Agency. According to the DOJ, Booz Allen and EverWatch disrupted the status quo...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS