Fed. Claims Tosses IT Co.'s Suit Over H-1B Visa Petitions Rule

By Bonnie Eslinger (August 15, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge on Friday dismissed a suit brought by a group of information technology service companies accusing U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services of illegally raking in hundreds of millions of dollars in fees for workers already in the country who apply for H-1B visa status. In his ruling Friday, Federal Claims Judge Ryan T. Holte granted the federal government's summary judgment motion and rejected the one brought by the 50/50 employers group of plaintiffs, companies with more than 50 workers, more than half of whom are working in the U.S. under employment-based visas. The suit seeks a refund...

