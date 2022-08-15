Crypto Org Eyes Legal Challenge To Tornado Cash Sanctions

By Elise Hansen (August 15, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury overstepped by sanctioning certain addresses associated with cryptocurrency mixing service Tornado Cash, a cryptocurrency policy group argued Monday, warning that it may pursue an administrative or legal challenge. The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control wrongly sanctioned several cryptocurrency addresses that aren't individuals or entities, but rather house computer code, advocacy group Coin Center said. Coin Center argued that the move creates due process concerns and implicates First Amendment rights. "How can it be proper to add to the sanctions list not a person, or a person's property, but instead an automated protocol not under anyone's...

